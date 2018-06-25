Original Content podcast: Netflix’s ‘Set It Up’ hits the rom-com sweet spot

In the new Netflix film “Set It Up,” two personal assistants (played by Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell) come up with an unusual plan to keep their tyrannical bosses (Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) busy: Make them fall in love with each other.

As decreed by the unbreakable laws of romantic comedy, it’s not just the bosses who find themselves attracted to each other, but their assistants as well. And in the latest episode of the Original Content podcast, we’re joined by Jon Shieber to talk about the film.

If you’re looking for a wildly original or unpredictable story, “Set It Up” probably isn’t the movie for you. But if you’re looking for a sweet, funny and of course romantic distraction from the ongoing horror show of the real world, you could do a lot worse.

This also leads to a broader discussion of what we’re looking for in romantic comedies. Plus, we cover the latest streaming news, like the launch of Instagram’s IGTV video hub, Apple’s pickup of the new immigrant-themed anthology series “Little America” and Apple’s new production deal with Sesame Workshop. And on top of all that, Jordan shares some thoughts on her new AirPods.

