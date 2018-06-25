Last chance to apply as a TC Top Pick at Disrupt SF 2018

The search for the top TC Top Pick applicants to exhibit for free in Startup Alley at Disrupt San Francisco 2018 is rapidly coming to an end. Let this stand as your final reminder to get your “ish” together and apply to be a TC Top Pick. The application deadline is June 29, so drop what you’re doing and apply, apply, apply. Did we mention that you should apply, like, today?

Why should you apply? If our TechCrunch editors choose your company, you’ll get to exhibit alongside 1,000+ early-stage companies in Startup Alley, our amazing menagerie of innovation. It’s a hub of collaboration, connection, opportunity and inspiration — and you get to be there for free.

We’ll choose a select few from each of these categories: AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Biotech, Fintech, Gaming, Healthtech, Privacy/Security, Space, Mobility, Retail or Robotics.

TC Top Picks win a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, which includes a one-day exhibit space in Startup Alley, three Founder passes (good for all three days of the show), use of CrunchMatch — our investor-to-startup matching platform — and access to the Disrupt SF 2018 press list.

You’ll also get lots and lots of media attention, including a three-minute interview on the Showcase Stage with a TechCrunch editor — and we’ll promote that video across our social media platforms. That exposure keeps reaping benefits long after the conference ends.

Exhibiting in Startup Alley makes sense for early-stage founders, and that’s not just us talking. According to Luke Heron, the CEO of TestCard.com, “If you’re a startup or an entrepreneur, exhibiting at Disrupt is a no-brainer.”

Exhibiting there for free is an even easier decision. Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place on September 5-7. The TC Top Pick deadline is June 29. Don’t delay one more day. Go and apply already!