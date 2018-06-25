Fortnite Battle Royale is getting a Playground mode, and other Week 9 rumors…

Whether it’s through changes in the map itself or the introduction of new weapons like the Stink Bomb and the Thermal-Scoped AR, Fortnite Battle Royale continues to evolve with each passing week.

So it’s no surprise that more changes are afoot for the world’s biggest video game.

First and foremost, a new Playground mode will be coming to Fortnite Battle Royale. The company announced Playground mode in late May, describing a mode that would let users load into the map and simply practice their game play, whether it’s learning to build quickly or practicing their aim. With Friendly Fire enabled, users can squad up and scrimmage against one another, or simply wander around and learn the nooks and crannies of the map.

Stats and challenges aren’t going to be tracked in Playground mode. But it will offer users the chance to get acquainted with the feel of the game (and more importantly, learn how to build) before jumping directly into a Battle Royale game.

Epic has been very clear about wanting to be as inclusive a game as possible, and giving users the chance to warm up and learn about the game before jumping into the map will likely help with retention of new users who would otherwise grow frustrated and quit.

Playground mode is expected to launch tomorrow with the game’s regularly scheduled update. But there may be more in store for John Wicks and Omegas come tomorrow. Forbes is reporting on the week 9 map, allegedly leaked by these guys, which seems to show a new building in the middle of Tilted Towers.

The map for the next update! Tilted has a new Tower, Rocket in Villain lair is missing and Dusty Divot got some more trees! (full resolution image: https://t.co/xSGIkFgJaf, 40 MB) pic.twitter.com/2PtobHtC7q — DieBuddies (@TwoEpicBuddies) June 25, 2018

At the end of Season 3, various sections of the map, including Tilted Towers, were hit with meteors, causing varying levels of destruction. One of the main buildings in Tilted Towers, lovingly called ‘Split’ by many players, was almost entirely decimated. Construction equipment has been scattered throughout Tilted ever since, but from the leaked map image it seems that Split is not being rebuilt. Instead, it looks like a brand new building is sprouting up in its place.

The leaked map also shows more trees growing in Dusty Divot. Plus, the villain’s lair near Snobby Shores, which housed a missile, now seems to be missile-less, meaning the rocket was fired off at some point? This whole piece is unclear, as last week TVs on the map showed a countdown that many expected to culminate in the launch of the rocket. But that didn’t happen. And now the rocket is missing? Perhaps this is a precursor to Season 5?