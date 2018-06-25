Amazon will finish its nationwide rollout of Prime member discounts for Whole Foods this week

By the middle of this week, all Amazon Prime members will have access to discounts at Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S. — finishing a nationwide rollout that’s part of the retailer’s master plan to dominate physical and virtual commerce in America.

All Prime members will receive 10% off hundreds of sale items and “deep discounts on select popular products,” the retailer said in a statement.

In the six weeks since Amazon first made the discounts available to shoppers in Florida, the company said its Prime members had already saved “millions of dollars”.

Starting Wednesday, June 27, Amazon Prime members who shop at Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 stores can save on everything from baby back pork ribs, sockeye salmon, and cherries to nuts, granola, mochi ice cream and lemonade.

“Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive – in fact, Prime members have adopted this benefit at one of the fastest rates we’ve seen,” said Cem Sibay, the vice president of Amazon Prime, in a statement. “Since starting this rollout in mid-May, Prime members have already saved millions of dollars on everything from seasonal favorites to popular products.”

To take advantage of the in-store savings, Prime members need to download the Whole Foods app and sign in with their Amazon account and scan the app’s prime code at checkout. Shoppers can also use their mobile phone number to save. Prime members can also get an additional 5% back on purchases at Whole Foods if they use Amazon’s Prime Rewards Visa Card.

“Since launching Prime savings at Whole Foods Market, we’ve seen excitement and momentum from both Prime members and our supplier partners,” said A.C. Gallo, President and COO at Whole Foods Market, in a statement. “Our weekly Prime member deals are a hit and we’re excited that Prime members across the U.S. will now be able to take advantage of these savings in our stores.”