Announcing the agenda for The Europas Unconference, July 3, London

The Europas half-day “Unconference” will have a fantastic lineup of panels taking place in the afternoon before the awards. This year, we’ve done away with mainstage lectures, and we’ve created a series of more tightly focused discussion panels that give you a front-row seat to the biggest investors, founders and thought leaders in tech. No more seeing a huge investor or founder on stage and not even getting to talk to them! Our goal at The Europas is to break down the barriers between speakers and audience and to get the discussion going!

This year our panels are focused around three themes: Tech + Society; Start Up Central, and The Crypto Zone. You can see the complete agenda here along with the panel speakers.

In Tech + Society, we’ll be debating and discussing:

— What happens to the tech community post Brexit?

— The Disinfoconomy panel will dive into what’s next after Facebook’s data debacle for both companies, essentially trading in personal data and for user privacy.

— Mapping the Future of Transportation and Cities: a startup that’s just emerging from stealth mode will talk about how AVs can co-exist in today’s cities.

In the Startup Central, our zone dedicated to startup life, we’ll be covering everything from seed funding to Series B and beyond. Expect to meet many investors here, as many of them will be heading up the discussion (as well as attending the awards dinner), including investors from Accel, Passion Capital, Connect Ventures, LocalGlobe, Seedcamp and many more. We’ll also be diving into startup life itself, asking if a work life balance can ever exist, and what exactly is “cultural fit”? And our most popular panel is back – Meet the Press – where you can ask top tech reporters what about exactly “makes” a tech startup story.

Finally – if you haven’t noticed recently, we’ve fallen headlong into the crypto rabbit hole. By popular demand, we’ve got two blockchain tracks dedicated to exploring the opportunities and challenges in the space. One track is dedicated to the ins and outs of investing, and the other track to the number of industries and existing business practices that blockchain is disrupting.

Agenda so far (more speakers to be confirmed):

Tech + Society Zone

• Should We Stay or Should We Go Now?

Saul Klein, LocalGlobe

Eloise Todd, CEO, Best For Britain (& other panelists to be announced)

• The Disinformation Economy

Dhruv Ghulati of factmata.com

• Get Mapping, the Future of Transportation in an Autonomous Age:

Steve Gledden, AiPod

• AI + Startups – A Non Starter?

Paul Dowling, Deeptech Mondays

Startup Central Zone

• The New World Order of Early Stage Investment

Tina Baker, JAG Shaw Baker

Scott Sage, VC

• Crossing the Chasm to Series B and Beyond

(Speakers TBA)

• The Future of Funding: ICOs, Crowdfunding and VC

Michael Jackson, Mangrove Capital

Ali Ganjavian

• Meet the Press

Featuring Journalists from Business Insider, WSJ and more

• This Startup Life – from work/life balance to cultural fit

Brett, Forsyth Group

Crypto Zone 1

• Investing in Crypto: What’s Hot and What’s Not

Richard Muirhead, Fabric Ventures

Damir Bandalo, Columbus Capital

George McDonagh, KR1

Nancy Fechnay, blockchain Angel

• The Highs and Lows of ICOs: 3 Blockchain Projects, 3 ICOs

Linda Wang, Lending Block

• Tokenize It! Understanding Token Economics

Lee Pruitt, Instasupply;

• Smart Contracts, Smarter Businesses: What Smart Contracts Can Enable

• The Most Crypto Friendly Jurisdictions

Diana Rotaru, Blockchip

Keld Van Shreven, KR1

Crypto Zone 2

• The State of Blockchain in Europe

Sasha Ivanov, Waves

Lexi Willets, Coinweb

Peter Wilson, Blockchain

• Blockchain for Social Impact: Where is Blockchain Making a Difference

Min Teo, Consensys

• Fixing Media, the Creative Industries and Visual Arts with Blockchain

Maria Tanjala, FilmChain

Robert Norton, Verisart

Christine Mohan, Civil

• We Don’t Need No Thought Control: Digital Identity and Blockchain – Pelle Braendgaard, uPort