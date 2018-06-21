Priscilla Chan to discuss Chan Zuckerberg Initiative at Disrupt SF

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is one of the biggest philanthropic organizations in the world, and the most technology-forward foundations in history. By integrating technology, CZI believes it can affect social change at a much more rapid pace than by simply infusing initiatives with cash.

With that said, we're absolutely thrilled to have Priscilla Chan join us on the Disrupt SF stage in September.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was founded in 2015 upon the birth of Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s first daughter Max. The $45 billion organization first launched with a focus on personalized education, and has moved into the areas of justice and science since then.

The overall goal of the education initiative at CZI is to ensure that all children are able to realize their full potential by the age of 21, including the ability to earn a living wage, achieve independence, and identify and pursue their passions.

Some educational programs include The Summit Learning Platform (meant to give educators tools to customize instruction based on the student), The College Board (which helps students from rural and low-income communities prep for college and career), and Vision To Learn (a non-profit that offers free eye exams and glasses to low-income children).

CZI is also investing in justice and opportunity, with focuses on criminal justice reform, economic opportunity, housing affordability, and immigration reform.

In 2016, CZI added a Science initiative to the docket, focusing its efforts on collaboration between the tech and science communities, enabling tools and technologies, and building support for science and scientific research with the hope that doctors and scientists will be able to cure, prevent or manage all diseases by the end of this century.

Part of what makes the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative so impactful is its continued effort to use the efficiency and affordability of technology to further various causes.

Though CZI has been up and running for three years, the organization has really started to hit its stride of late, hiring a number of big names from the tech world to join the leadership team.

We're thrilled to ask Chan about her work at CZI and her plans for the future of the organization at TC Disrupt SF.

