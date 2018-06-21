Microsoft backpedals on VR promise

If you were still waiting patiently for the virtual reality features that Microsoft promised in 2016, then I have some bad news for you. During E3 last week, Microsoft’s chief marketing officer for gaming, Mike Nichols, told GamesIndustry.biz that the company had no plans to fulfill that promise.

“We don’t have any plans specific to Xbox consoles in virtual reality or mixed reality,” Nichols told GamesIndustry.biz.

This goes against a promise that Microsoft made two years ago when Xbox chief Phil Spencer told The Verge that the Xbox One X (then dramatically known as Xbox Scorpio) would support “[the kind of] high-end VR that you see happening in the PC space.”

The release of the Xbox One X came and went without any news of VR integration, but in the interim, Microsoft did make strides toward VR and mixed reality tech for PC gaming with the release of the Windows Mixed Reality headsets for Windows 10.

According to Nichols, it seems like Microsoft may be sticking to this PC gaming territory for awhile.

“PC is probably the best platform for more immersive VR and MR … but as it relates to Xbox, no,” he said.