Atul Gawande, the doctor and writer, named CEO of Amazon’s employee healthcare JV

Amazon, BerkshireHathaway and JPMorgan Chase have not been especially public about their plans for how they plan to take on employee healthcare in the US with their new joint venture, but now they have announced a big move that could see all of that change. The trio have announced that Dr Atul Gawande, the noted writer, doctor and researcher, will be the first CEO of the as-yet unnamed company.

The business will be based in Boston, where Gawande is already based, and it will operate as an independent entity, “free from profit-making incentives and constraints.” Gawande will take on the role starting July 9.

“I’m thrilled to be named CEO of this healthcare initiative,” said Gawande in a statement. “I have devoted my public health career to building scalable solutions for better healthcare delivery that are saving lives, reducing suffering, and eliminating wasteful spending both in the US and across the world. Now I have the backing of these remarkable organizations to pursue this mission with even greater impact for more than a million people, and in doing so incubate better models of care for all. This work will take time but must be done. The system is broken, and better is possible.”

It’s not clear whether Gawande will be stepping down from all of his other positions, or if this will be added to what is already a roster that doesn’t seem possible for a single person to handle (and yet he does). Gawande is a surgeon, practicing general and endocrine surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He is a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School. He is a staff writer for The New Yorker magazine, and he is an author of books, namely no less than four New York Times bestsellers: Complications, Better, The Checklist Manifesto, and Being Mortal. (He is one of my very favourite writers medical subjects; I recommend reading him if you do not already.) He’s also involved with medical companies like Ariadne.

We’ve asked Amazon about the name of the new company, and what this appointment will mean for the rest of Gawande’s roles.