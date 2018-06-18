Tray.io raises a $14.3M funding round led by GGV Capital

Companies spend a lot of time and money manually transferring data between services, while developer resources are constantly in demand. Firms like Mulesoft, Informatica, Boomi, Tibco, Workato, Zapier and others via for business against the likes of Informatica, Boomi and Mulesoft.

UK/US startup tray.io, a next-generation cloud integration provider, raised a $5m in a Series A two years ago.

The startup has now raised a $14.3 million round investment led by GGV Capital, bringing the company’s total financing to $21 million. Additional investors include True Ventures, Mosaic Ventures, and AngelPad. Glenn Solomon, Managing Partner, GGV Capital will join the company’s board of directors.

The company’s “General Automation Platform” claims to put complex integrations and enterprise-scale automation into the hands of businesses. This is, supposedly, “drag-and-drop ease-of-use.” The solution is built in a severless environment and is entirely API driven, affording the ability to scale faster. It claims it’s now beating companies like Segment and Udemy.

The funds will support Tray.io’s strategic hiring initiatives and drive continued development of its integration and automation platform.

Commenting, Glenn Solomon of GGV Capital said: “The success of Tibco, Webmethods and the recent $6.5 billion Mulesoft acquisition by Salesforce shows the pivotal role of integration in today’s cloud-based world. The talented Tray.io team has tapped into the demand for bespoke integrations and has established itself as a clear leader in this category.”