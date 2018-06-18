Pokémon GO is finally going to let players trade Pokémon

Just shy of two years after launch, Pokémon GO is finally about to roll out one of its most notably absent features: Pokémon trading.

A staple of the series, trading lets players swap their Pokémon with another player’s in the never-ending quest to, well, catch’em all.

The trading mechanics will be tied into a new Friend system; the Friend system will roll out later this week, with the trading mechanics going live “soon after” (though Niantic doesn’t want to get more specific than that, presumably in case something breaks.)

Here’s how it all works: