Here are the finalists for The Europas Awards 2018, July 3, London

The Europas Awards and Unconference for tech and crypto startups will be held on July 3, in London.

We have some amazing speakers coming, panels and breakout sessions, and even a way to get your ticket for free.

The public online voting, running for the last month, and the Europas Advisory Board of judges have submitted their results. The two have been merged and we now have our finalists. The winners will be revealed on the night.

The Europas will take place at a ridiculously cool London venue, The Brewery, in the heart of London’s ‘Tech City’.

Below you will find lots more information, but for now, here are our finalists for the awards, all of whom are listed on Crunchbase should you require more information.

Hottest Media/Entertainment Startup

Hatch Entertainment https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/hatch-entertainment

Azoomee https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/azoomee

Encore https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/encore-technologies

ACast https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/acast

Devialet https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/devialet

Blendle https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/blendle

Hottest E-commerce/Retail Startup

Deliveroo https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/deliveroo

bloom and wild https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/bloom-wild#/entity

Wonderbly

Catawiki https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/catawiki

Eve (Mattress)

Farmdrop

Hottest FinTech Startup

Monzo https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/mondo

Curve https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/curve

YoYo Wallet https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/yoyo

Habito https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/hey-habito

Starling Bank https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/starling-3

Revolut

Hottest Games Startup

Supercell http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/supercell

Small Giant Games https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/small-giant-games

Seriously.com https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/seriously

DOJO Madness https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/dojo-madness#/entity

Bossa Studios https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/bossa-studios

Space Ape Games https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/space-ape

Hottest Startup Accelerator

Entrepreneur First https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/entrepreneur-first

CyLon (Cyber London) https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/cylon#

Startup Bootcamp https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/startupbootcamp

Techstars London https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/techstars

Founders Factory https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/founders-factory-2#

IOT Tribe https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/iot-tribe#section-overview

Hottest Marketing/AdTech Startup

Codec https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/codec-london#/entity

Duel https://www.crunchbase.com/product/duel#/entity

AppsFlyer https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/appsflyer#/entity

Tictail https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/tictail#/entity

Seenit https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/seenit#section-overview

Realeyes https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/realeyes

Hottest Education Startup

Peergrade https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/peergrade

Lexplore https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/optelexia

Lingumi https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lingumi

CENTURY Tech https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/century-tech-2

ZZish https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/zzish

Aula Education https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/aulaeducation

Hottest Mobile Startup

Happn https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/happn

Wire https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/wire

Huggle https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/huggle

Depop https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/depop

Fatmap

Hottest Enterprise, SaaS or B2B Startup

Signal Media https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/signal-media-ltd#/entity

Kalo https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lystable#/entity

talent.io https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/talent-io

deepstreamHub https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/deepstreamhub-2

Charlie HR https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/charliehr

UiPath https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/uipath

Hottest Hardware Startup

MysteryVibe https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/mysteryvibe

Kokoon https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/kokoon-technology

Kano Computing https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/kano-computing

Lilium https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lilium-aviation#/entity

Ultrahaptics https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/ultrahaptics

Ava https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/ava-3

Hottest Platform Economy / Marketplace

DRIVY https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/voiturelib#/entity

Syft https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/syft-app

Glovo App https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/glovo-app#/entity

LoveCrafts https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lovecrafts#/entity

Lemoncat https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lemoncat-gmbh

Stowga https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/stowga

Hottest Health Startup

Lifesum http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lifesum

Echo https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/echo-8#/entity

Ada Health http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/adahealth#/entity

Lantum https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/network-locum

Tictrac https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/tictrac#section-overview

Touch Surgery https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/toughsurgery

Hottest Cyber Security Startup

Argus Cyber https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/argus-cyber-security

Fabric https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/fabric-3#/entity

Vchain Technology https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/vchain-technology

PixelPin https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/pixelpin#/entity

APERIO Systems https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/aperio-systems#/entity

Digital Shadows https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/digital-shadows

Hottest Travel & Mobility Startup

Daytrip http://www.ondaytrip.com http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/daytrip

SilverRail https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/silverrail-technologies#/entity

KOMPAS https://www.kompasapp.com; http://www.kompas.download

Hole19 https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/hole-19

Blacklane https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/blacklane

Seatfrog https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/seatfrog

Hottest Internet of Things Startup

Smarter https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/smarter#/entity

HUB Controls https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/hub-controls-ltd

Kontakt http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/kontakt

Withings http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/withings

Pycom https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/pycom-ltd#/entity

Puick

Hottest Technology Innovation

Bragi (The Dash) https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/bragi

Ultrahaptics https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/ultrahaptics

Speechmatics https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/speechmatics#/entity

WeTransfer https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/wetransfer#/entity

Devialet https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/devialet#/entity

SNIPS

Hottest FashionTech Startup

VideDressing http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/videdressing

Snaps https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/snupps#/entity

Metail https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/metail

21Buttons https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/21buttons#/entity

Outfittery https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/outfittery#/entity

Hottest Tech For Good

OLIO https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/olio#/entity

BuffaloGrid https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/buffalogrid

Neighbourly https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/neighbourly

Open Bionics https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/open-bionics#/entity

Chatterbox https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/chatterbox

FoodCloud

Hottest A.I. Startup

DigitalGenius https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/digital-genius-artificial-intelligence#/entity

Aire https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/aire#/entity

Cleo https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/cleo-ai

Black Swan Data https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/black-swan-data

StatusToday https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/statustoday

Benovolent AI

Fastest Rising Startup Of The Year

Revolut https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/revolut

Aircall

MessageBird

TransferGo

DoctoLib

Onfido

Hottest GreenTech Startup of The Year

Viva Labs https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/viva-labs

VoltStorage https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/volt-storage#/entity

Bulb https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/bulb-2

Asperitas www.crunchbase.com/organization/asperitas

Metalectrique https://www.metalectrique.com/

Hottest Startup Founders

Jutta Steiner, Polkadot

Sriram Subramanian, Tom Carter, Ultrahaptics

Joel Gibbard + Samantha Payne, Open Bionics

Sean Murray, Hello Games

Anna Alex + Julia Bosch, Outfittery

Jasmine Anteunis Co-founder, Recast.ai

Hottest CEO of the Year

Nicole Eagan, Darktrace

Taavet Hinrinkus and Kristo Käärmann CEOs & Co-founders, TransferWise

Demis Hassabis, CEO & Founder, DeepMind

John Earner, CEO, Space Ape Games

Pieter van der Does, Adyen

Ismail Ahmed, World Remit

Best Angel/Seed Investor of the Year

Scott Sage https://angel.co/scott-sage

Reshma Sohoni and Carlos Eduardo Espinal, Seedcamp

Nic Brisbourne, Forward Partners

Taavet Hinrikus

Sarah Turner https://angel.co/sarah-turner

Simon Murdoch https://www.crunchbase.com/person/simon-murdoch

Hottest VC Investor of the Year

Pär-Jörgen Pärson, Northzone

Christian Hernandez, Whitestar Capital https://angel.co/christianhern

Sonali De Ryker, Accel Partners https://www.crunchbase.com/person/sonali-de-rycker

Eileen Burbidge, Passion Capital https://angel.co/eileentso

Robert Moffat, Balderton Capital https://angel.co/robmoff

Saul Klein, LocalGlobe

Hottest Blockchain/Crypto Startup Founder

Jez San, FunFair

Alexander Ivanov, Waves

Julien Bouteloup, Flying Carpet

Balazs Deme, Herdius

Mona El Isa, Melonport

Hottest Blockchain Protocol Project

BigchainDB https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/bigchaindb#/entity

Aragon https://aragon.one/

Polkadot.io – Berlin – https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/polkadot

Melonport.com – Zug, Switzerland – https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/melonport

Radix https://www.radixdlt.com/

Hottest Blockchain DApp

Ascribe https://www.ascribe.io/

Verisart https://www.verisart.com

Dovu.io https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/dovu#section-overview

Codex Protocol

Flying Carpet

Hottest Corporate Blockchain Project

Lufthansa / Winding Tree ICO

EU / European Blockchain Partnership

EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum

IBM + Deutsche Bank, HSBC, KBC, Natixis, Rabobank, Société Générale and UniCredit

Hyperledger (Linux Foundation)

Billon https://billongroup.com/

Hottest Blockchain Investor (Europe)

KR1 https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/kryptonite1

Blueyard Capital https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/blueyard-capital

Outlier Ventures https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/outlier-ventures-ltd-llp

Fabric Ventures, https://www.fabric.vc/

Kenetic Capital

Hottest Blockchain ICO (Europe)

Status

Polkadot

Bancor

Cosmos

Tezos

Hottest Financial Crypto Project

Monax https://monax.io/

Bitwala https://www.bitwala.io/

IOTA https://iota.org/

Cashaa https://cashaa.com/

Hottest Blockchain for Good Project

United Nations (UN) Jordan ethereum project

Alice https://alice.si/

ID Box https://www.idbox.io/

Hottest Blockchain Identity Project

Qadre https://www.qad.re/

Trunomi www.trunomi.com

Uniquid http://uniquid.com

Evernym https://www.evernym.com/

The Europas Grand Prix Award

Supercell

Adyen

Unity

Transferwise

Zalando