Here are the finalists for The Europas Awards 2018, July 3, London

The Europas Awards and Unconference for tech and crypto startups will be held on July 3, in London. Tickets are selling fast, so grab yours here to mingle with the cream of Europe’s startups, VCs and entrepreneurs. The event is run in association with TechCrunch, and all attendees get first access to offers for TechCrunch events later this year.
We have some amazing speakers coming, panels and breakout sessions, and even a way to get your ticket for free.
The public online voting, running for the last month, and the Europas Advisory Board of judges have submitted their results. The two have been merged and we now have our finalists. The winners will be revealed on the night.
If there are any last minute requests to sponsor the awards and get in front of the best of Europe, you can email Petra@TheEuropas.com
The Europas will take place at a ridiculously cool London venue, The Brewery, in the heart of London’s ‘Tech City’.
Below you will find lots more information, but for now, here are our finalists for the awards, all of whom are listed on Crunchbase should you require more information.
Hottest Media/Entertainment Startup
Hatch Entertainment https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/hatch-entertainment
Azoomee https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/azoomee
Encore https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/encore-technologies
ACast https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/acast
Devialet https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/devialet
Blendle https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/blendle
Hottest E-commerce/Retail Startup
Deliveroo https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/deliveroo
bloom and wild https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/bloom-wild#/entity
Wonderbly
Catawiki https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/catawiki
Eve (Mattress)
Farmdrop
Hottest FinTech Startup
Monzo https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/mondo
Curve https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/curve
YoYo Wallet https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/yoyo
Habito https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/hey-habito
Starling Bank https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/starling-3
Revolut
Hottest Games Startup
Supercell http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/supercell
Small Giant Games https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/small-giant-games
Seriously.com https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/seriously
DOJO Madness https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/dojo-madness#/entity
Bossa Studios https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/bossa-studios
Space Ape Games https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/space-ape
Hottest Startup Accelerator
Entrepreneur First https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/entrepreneur-first
CyLon (Cyber London) https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/cylon#
Startup Bootcamp https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/startupbootcamp
Techstars London https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/techstars
Founders Factory https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/founders-factory-2#
IOT Tribe https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/iot-tribe#section-overview
Hottest Marketing/AdTech Startup
Codec https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/codec-london#/entity
Duel https://www.crunchbase.com/product/duel#/entity
AppsFlyer https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/appsflyer#/entity
Tictail https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/tictail#/entity
Seenit https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/seenit#section-overview
Realeyes https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/realeyes
Hottest Education Startup
Peergrade https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/peergrade
Lexplore https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/optelexia
Lingumi https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lingumi
CENTURY Tech https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/century-tech-2
ZZish https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/zzish
Aula Education https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/aulaeducation
Hottest Mobile Startup
Happn https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/happn
Wire https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/wire
Huggle https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/huggle
Depop https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/depop
Fatmap
Hottest Enterprise, SaaS or B2B Startup
Signal Media https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/signal-media-ltd#/entity
Kalo https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lystable#/entity
talent.io https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/talent-io
deepstreamHub https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/deepstreamhub-2
Charlie HR https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/charliehr
UiPath https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/uipath
Hottest Hardware Startup
MysteryVibe https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/mysteryvibe
Kokoon https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/kokoon-technology
Kano Computing https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/kano-computing
Lilium https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lilium-aviation#/entity
Ultrahaptics https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/ultrahaptics
Ava https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/ava-3
Hottest Platform Economy / Marketplace
DRIVY https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/voiturelib#/entity
Syft https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/syft-app
Glovo App https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/glovo-app#/entity
LoveCrafts https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lovecrafts#/entity
Lemoncat https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lemoncat-gmbh
Stowga https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/stowga
Hottest Health Startup
Lifesum http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lifesum
Echo https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/echo-8#/entity
Ada Health http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/adahealth#/entity
Lantum https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/network-locum
Tictrac https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/tictrac#section-overview
Touch Surgery https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/toughsurgery
Hottest Cyber Security Startup
Argus Cyber https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/argus-cyber-security
Fabric https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/fabric-3#/entity
Vchain Technology https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/vchain-technology
PixelPin https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/pixelpin#/entity
APERIO Systems https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/aperio-systems#/entity
Digital Shadows https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/digital-shadows
Hottest Travel & Mobility Startup
Daytrip http://www.ondaytrip.com http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/daytrip
SilverRail https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/silverrail-technologies#/entity
KOMPAS https://www.kompasapp.com; http://www.kompas.download
Hole19 https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/hole-19
Blacklane https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/blacklane
Seatfrog https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/seatfrog
Hottest Internet of Things Startup
Smarter https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/smarter#/entity
HUB Controls https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/hub-controls-ltd
Kontakt http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/kontakt
Withings http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/withings
Pycom https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/pycom-ltd#/entity
Puick
Hottest Technology Innovation
Bragi (The Dash) https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/bragi
Ultrahaptics https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/ultrahaptics
Speechmatics https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/speechmatics#/entity
WeTransfer https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/wetransfer#/entity
Devialet https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/devialet#/entity
SNIPS
Hottest FashionTech Startup
VideDressing http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/videdressing
Snaps https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/snupps#/entity
Metail https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/metail
21Buttons https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/21buttons#/entity
Outfittery https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/outfittery#/entity
Hottest Tech For Good
OLIO https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/olio#/entity
BuffaloGrid https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/buffalogrid
Neighbourly https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/neighbourly
Open Bionics https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/open-bionics#/entity
Chatterbox https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/chatterbox
FoodCloud
Hottest A.I. Startup
DigitalGenius https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/digital-genius-artificial-intelligence#/entity
Aire https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/aire#/entity
Cleo https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/cleo-ai
Black Swan Data https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/black-swan-data
StatusToday https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/statustoday
Benovolent AI
Fastest Rising Startup Of The Year
Revolut https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/revolut
Aircall
MessageBird
TransferGo
DoctoLib
Onfido
Hottest GreenTech Startup of The Year
Viva Labs https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/viva-labs
VoltStorage https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/volt-storage#/entity
Bulb https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/bulb-2
Asperitas www.crunchbase.com/organization/asperitas
Metalectrique https://www.metalectrique.com/
Hottest Startup Founders
Jutta Steiner, Polkadot
Sriram Subramanian, Tom Carter, Ultrahaptics
Joel Gibbard + Samantha Payne, Open Bionics
Sean Murray, Hello Games
Anna Alex + Julia Bosch, Outfittery
Jasmine Anteunis Co-founder, Recast.ai
Hottest CEO of the Year
Nicole Eagan, Darktrace
Taavet Hinrinkus and Kristo Käärmann CEOs & Co-founders, TransferWise
Demis Hassabis, CEO & Founder, DeepMind
John Earner, CEO, Space Ape Games
Pieter van der Does, Adyen
Ismail Ahmed, World Remit
Best Angel/Seed Investor of the Year
Scott Sage https://angel.co/scott-sage
Reshma Sohoni and Carlos Eduardo Espinal, Seedcamp
Nic Brisbourne, Forward Partners
Taavet Hinrikus
Sarah Turner https://angel.co/sarah-turner
Simon Murdoch https://www.crunchbase.com/person/simon-murdoch
Hottest VC Investor of the Year
Pär-Jörgen Pärson, Northzone
Christian Hernandez, Whitestar Capital https://angel.co/christianhern
Sonali De Ryker, Accel Partners https://www.crunchbase.com/person/sonali-de-rycker
Eileen Burbidge, Passion Capital https://angel.co/eileentso
Robert Moffat, Balderton Capital https://angel.co/robmoff
Saul Klein, LocalGlobe
Hottest Blockchain/Crypto Startup Founder
Jez San, FunFair
Alexander Ivanov, Waves
Julien Bouteloup, Flying Carpet
Balazs Deme, Herdius
Mona El Isa, Melonport
Hottest Blockchain Protocol Project
BigchainDB https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/bigchaindb#/entity
Aragon https://aragon.one/
Polkadot.io – Berlin – https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/polkadot
Melonport.com – Zug, Switzerland – https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/melonport
Radix https://www.radixdlt.com/
Hottest Blockchain DApp
Ascribe https://www.ascribe.io/
Verisart https://www.verisart.com
Dovu.io https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/dovu#section-overview
Codex Protocol
Flying Carpet
Hottest Corporate Blockchain Project
Lufthansa / Winding Tree ICO
EU / European Blockchain Partnership
EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum
IBM + Deutsche Bank, HSBC, KBC, Natixis, Rabobank, Société Générale and UniCredit
Hyperledger (Linux Foundation)
Billon https://billongroup.com/
Hottest Blockchain Investor (Europe)
KR1 https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/kryptonite1
Blueyard Capital https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/blueyard-capital
Outlier Ventures https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/outlier-ventures-ltd-llp
Fabric Ventures, https://www.fabric.vc/
Kenetic Capital
Hottest Blockchain ICO (Europe)
Status
Polkadot
Bancor
Cosmos
Tezos
Hottest Financial Crypto Project
Monax https://monax.io/
Bitwala https://www.bitwala.io/
IOTA https://iota.org/
Cashaa https://cashaa.com/
Hottest Blockchain for Good Project
United Nations (UN) Jordan ethereum project
Alice https://alice.si/
ID Box https://www.idbox.io/
Hottest Blockchain Identity Project
Qadre https://www.qad.re/
Trunomi www.trunomi.com
Uniquid http://uniquid.com
Evernym https://www.evernym.com/
The Europas Grand Prix Award
Supercell
Adyen
Unity
Transferwise
Zalando