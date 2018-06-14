Developers — hack your way to free passes to Disrupt SF 2018

You’ve heard how TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2018 is going to be the biggest, most ambitious Disrupt ever — and we’re serious. So serious, in fact, that we’re super-sizing the Hackathon, taking it online and making it global. Thousands of the world’s most talented developers, programmers, hackers and tech makers can participate and submit their hacks from anywhere in the world. The clock starts now — you have a little less than 6 weeks to build your team and start creating your projects — so sign up today to get started.

We’re asking you to show us how you’d creatively produce and apply technology to solve various challenges. Judges will review all eligible submitted hacks and rate them on a scale of 1-5 based on the quality of the idea, technical implementation of the idea and the product’s potential impact. The 100 top-scoring teams will receive up to 5 Innovator Passes for their team to attend TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018.

Plus, the 30 highest-scoring teams will advance to the semi-finals, where they get to demo their newly created product at Disrupt SF. From there, we’ll choose 10 of those teams to pitch their hack on The Next Stage in front of thousands of Disrupt SF attendees. One of those 10 teams will win the $10,000 grand prize and be the first-ever TechCrunch Disrupt Virtual Hackathon champ.

But that’s not all! We’ll also have some fantastic sponsor contests already announced from BYTON, TomTom and Viond:

BYTON

What can AI do for you while on the move?

What will people want to do in a car that has a 49” screen and drives autonomously? How can we create an enjoyable time with a vehicle that’s able to communicate with other vehicles on the road or smart city infrastructure? We challenge you to think creatively and develop unique solutions to give people their “time to be” while on the move. Smart agendas, recommendations and digital assistants are only some of the ways we’re thinking about doing artificial intelligence during the age of autonomy.

At BYTON we define ourselves by giving customers their “time to be” while in our cars through a unique user experience, interior design, and autonomous driving. The BYTON Concept is designed to make technology benefit life, providing an enjoyable time for people on the move. BYTON Life is the core of that experience. It is an open digital cloud platform that connects applications, data and smart devices. When integrated with innovative human-vehicle interaction, it takes the intelligent experience with the vehicle to a whole new level.

Sponsor Prizes: $5,000 and an invitation to a BYTON Co-creation Event to meet the creators of BYTON Life will be awarded to the top team that utilizes existing technology and APIs of their choice to develop a unique and creative solution. Awards for second prize will be $2,000 and third prize will be $1,000.

TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, our software and navigation technologies have been powering hundreds of millions of applications globally. From industry-leading location-based products, mapmaking technologies, innovative apps and connected car services. We continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Location-based AR app on GitHub — Build an augmented reality (AR) application that demonstrates how the TomTom Maps APIs can be combined with AR technology to generate custom 3D worlds, enable location annotations or incorporate traffic-enabled directions and travel times in applications. The TomTom Maps APIs are already enabling developers to create location-aware applications that can display maps and traffic information, search for locations and points of interest and calculate traffic-aware routes and travel times. With this challenge, we want developers to enhance their solutions by combining TomTom location technology with AR technology in a mobile or web application. Creativity and innovation will be highly valued and rewarded!

Sponsor Prize: $5,000.

Viond

Viond allows creatives, agencies and businesses to create interactive 360° / VR experiences with drag-and-drop capabilities without the need for VR programming skills. Viond significantly reduces the effort and cost of creating 360° /VR experiences providing creatives with the tool and platform to explore this new medium.

Viond provides an authoring tool to create interactive 360° experiences. The authoring tool can be downloaded on the Viond Hackathon site and is available for Mac and PC. Experiences can then be published via the Viond Cloud to the Viond player available for iOS, Android and Oculus.

Sponsor Prize: First place: $1,000 US + 12-month Viond Enterprise license + the chance to win the TechCrunch hackathon. Second Place: $500 US + 12-month Viond Professional license. Third Place: $250 US + 12-month Viond Professional license.

It’s free to participate in our virtual hackathon and you can participate from anywhere! So what are you waiting for? Gather up a group of your closest developer friends and sign up today!