Catch these biotech investors speaking at Disrupt SF (Sept. 5-7)

Today we’re delighted to announce a panel of three top biotech investors, who will share their perspectives on key in key trends biotech and where they are looking to make their next investments.

Laura Deming is the founder and partner in the $26 million Longevity Fund, a venture capital firm focused on biological research to reduce or reverse the effects of aging. Deming was accepted to MIT at age 14, but later dropped out to accept the $100,000 Thiel Fellowship and start a venture capital firm. Deming believes that before long we’ll retire the idea of growing old. So far, Deming has backed Unity Biotechnology, Precision Biosciences, Metacrine, Navitor, and Alexo Therapeutics.

Nina Kjellson is a general partner at Canaan Partners, where she invests in biopharma and digital health companies that serve unmet needs. Kjellson serves as a mentor to Blueprint Health and Springboard Life Sciences and on the boards of Essential Access Health, and the Oliver Wyman Health Innovation Center. She holds a B.A. in human biology from Stanford University, and her recent investments Annum Health, Dauntless, PACT Pharma, Tizona Therapeutics, and Vineti.

Arvind Gupta is a general partner at SOSV, a $150 million early stage venture capital fund, where he founded IndieBio, a biotech accelerator based in San Francisco. IndieBio focuses on startups that will either touch a billion people or create a billion in value. Arvind received his B.S. in Genetic Engineering from UCSB and has invested in like Memphis Meats, Synthex, Medel.AI and Catalog.

