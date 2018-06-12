24 hours left to apply for Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF ’18

This is it, the absolute last chance for the professional-grade procrastinators out there. It’s do-or-die time. If you’re an early-stage founder who dreams of launching your business to the world, you have 24 hours left to stop dreaming and take action. Get your keister in gear and apply to Startup Battlefield right now.

Startup Battlefield, the premier startup-pitch competition and the best platform for launching your company to the world, takes place at Disrupt San Francisco 2018 on September 5-7. This year we’re producing our biggest, boldest, most ambitious Disrupt ever, with three times the floor space, more than 10,000 attendees and more than 400 accredited media outlets.

Yeah, that’s a big deal, and we’ve doubled the Startup Battlefield prize to match this super-sized event: $100,000 (we’re talking equity-free cash, folks). Don’t pass up this opportunity to compete with the very best. Yes, it’s a competitive vetting process. TechCrunch editors will review all applications and select between 15-30 of the top early-stage startups. Our acceptance rate ranges from three to six percent. But hey, if you’ve got the stuff, it won’t matter. We’ll see it.

It won’t cost you a thing to compete or to participate, and every team gets free pitch coaching from our Startup Battlefield-tested TechCrunch editors. Each team gets six minutes on the Disrupt Main Stage to pitch their company to a panel of judges — consisting of well-known investors, entrepreneurs and technologists — and then answer any questions they may ask. The judges will choose five teams to enter a second and final round of pitching to a fresh team of judges.

That panel of judges determines the overall winner, who will claim the largest Startup Battlefield prize in TechCrunch history — along with the Disrupt Cup, bragging rights and an enormous amount of investor and media interest.

Every moment of Startup Battlefield takes place in front of a live audience numbering in the thousands, and it’s also live-streamed around the world (and available later on demand) on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Every competing team receives an inordinate amount of exposure.

You’ll get even more exposure exhibiting in Startup Alley — our exhibition hall will showcase more than 1,200 early-stage startups — for all three days of the conference. It’s free for Startup Battlefield competitors, and it’s a huge networking opportunity.

And, of course, you can take advantage of Disrupt’s three content-packed days of exciting and inspiring tech programming, world-class speakers, Q&A Sessions, the Virtual Hackathon and world-class founder-to-investor networking made easy with the CrunchMatch platform.

So much potential. So many benefits. So little time left to apply. Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place on September 5-7 at Moscone Center West. You have just 24 hours left. Apply to Startup Battlefield right here.