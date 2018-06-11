Yes, Netflix was down, but it’s back up again

If you had trouble accessing Netflix earlier today, you weren’t alone. Netflix tweeted that it was “aware” of streaming issues, but said soon afterward that they had been resolved.

We are aware of members having trouble streaming on all devices. We are investigating the issue and appreciate your patience. — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) June 11, 2018

The streaming issues we reported earlier have now been resolved. Thank you for your patience, and as always, happy streaming! — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) June 11, 2018

A map from Outage.Report shows that Netflix was down for users around the world, with outages going on for a couple of hours.

TechCrunch has contacted Netflix to ask what caused the issues.