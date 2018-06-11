Yes, Netflix was down, but it’s back up again

Catherine Shu @ / 8 hours

If you had trouble accessing Netflix earlier today, you weren’t alone. Netflix tweeted that it was “aware” of streaming issues, but said soon afterward that they had been resolved.

A map from Outage.Report shows that Netflix was down for users around the world, with outages going on for a couple of hours.

Outage.Report map

TechCrunch has contacted Netflix to ask what caused the issues.