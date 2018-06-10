Wolfenstein and Doom get sequels at E3

It’s no surprise, really, but it still managed to wow the crowd at tonight’s Bethesda press conference. Doom just got a sequel, and it looks, fittingly, extremely dark.

Doom Eternal is actual the direct sequel to the 2016 reboot of the classic first-person shooter. That title, which began life as Doom 4, was met with extremely positive reviews, so naturally, we’re back here two years later with a bigger and badder sequel.

All we’ve got is a trailer for now, featuring a nightmarish post-apocalyptic environment, which the company fittingly refers as “hell on Earth,” populated with twice as many demons as its predecessor. The company has promised some actual gameplay footage at the upcoming Quakecon 2018.

The first person nostalgia train continued as the company announced Wolfenstein Youngblood. The co-op title will arrive next year, starting the grown up twins of the series’ primary protagonist, William J. Blazkowicz, who battle Nazis in alter-reality 1980s Paris, because, of course.

Youngblood joins the already announced Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, which is arriving this month on the Switch and a VR title, Cyberpilot, which puts the player in the role of a “resistance hacker.” That one’s due out in 2019.