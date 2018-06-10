Here’s what Microsoft announced at E3 2018

With 50 titles, including 15 Xbox exclusives, today’s Microsoft E3 event was wall to wall with new game trailers. As the first press conference of the big three, the company clearly wanted to put on a big (and extremely loud) show — and largely succeeded on that front. We won’t bore you by featuring all 50, but here’s the big news you missed.

Halo Infinite

Microsoft kicked the show off with a brief teaser announcing the latest entry in its much loved first-person shooter series, Halo. We don’t know much about Halo Infinite, including timing and story specifics, but Xbox head Phil Spencer promised that the title will be Master Chief’s “greatest adventure to save humanity.”

Crackdown 3

Arguably the most eagerly awaited title of the show, Crackdown 3 got an explosive gameplay new trailer, starring a shouting Terry Crews as Commander Jaxon. The neon vehicle transforming title hits the system in February.

Forza Horizon 4

Playground Games was among the five studios Microsoft announced it had acquired during today’s big show. No surprise, Forza Horizon 4 got a whole lot of love at today’s event, as well. The company explained that, among other things, the game is getting changing seasons, as players ride cars through the UK countryside, as fake leaves began to fall from the ceiling inside the press event. The game features more than 450 cards and arrives October 2.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The sequel to 2015’s critically acclaimed Ori and the Blind Forest features a much larger world and new puzzles. The title will arrive as an exclusive for Xbox One and Windows 10.

Gears 5

Epic announced not one, but three Gears titles at the event. There’s the adorable Funko collaboration, Gears Pop, the strategy game Gears Tactics and, of course, Gears 5. The title good a moody trailer. We still don’t know much about the game, but many are anticipating a Fortnite-like battle royale mode for the title.

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts III, anyone?

Join Sora, Donald, and Goofy on brand new adventures. #XboxE3 pic.twitter.com/qm6XD7EZKo — Xbox (@Xbox) June 10, 2018

Don’t have enough Frozen in your life? Good news, the latest addition to the Disney-obsessed RPG series will feature a number of characters from the musical — and will be arriving on the Xbox.

Fallout 76

In Fallout 76, you’re one of the first to emerge into an untamed, and very different, wasteland. #XboxE3 pic.twitter.com/U9oN6Mr1ty — Xbox (@Xbox) June 10, 2018

One of this year’s most eagerly awaited titles, Fallout 76 is about to get a lot more love at tonight’s big Bethesda press conference. In the meantime, Microsoft offered a taste of what to expect.

Devil May Cry 5

It’s been a decade since Capcom’s hack and slash title Devil May Cry 3 hit the Xbox 360. Due out next Spring, the long awaited sequel is direted by beloved designer Hideaki Itsuno.

Jump-Force

You think the Avengers was the most ambitious crossover event in, etc., etc.? Bandai Namco’s new fighting game Jump-Force features some of the most beloved anime characters in recent decades, including Naruto and Dragonball’s Goku.