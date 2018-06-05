Two days left to buy tickets to TC Tel Aviv

We are T-minus 48 and counting, folks. That’s when TC Tel Aviv officially blasts off on a day-long conference exploring all things related to the advances, challenges and opportunities related to mobility tech. It all happens June 7 at the Tel Aviv Convention Center, so don’t waste any more time: buy your ticket today.

Mobility tech’s growing at a rapid pace world-wide, and nowhere is that truer than in Israel, where startups stand on the leading edge of what’s possible. Seriously, what’s more leading edge than flying cars?

Two of the men behind this mind-bending aerial transportation alternative will grace the TC stage. Omer Bar-Yohay is a former member of the U.S. government’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s On-Demand Mobility Working Group and the current co-founder and chief executive of Eviation, an electric aircraft manufacturer. He’ll be joined by Rafi Yoeli, who is considered a founding father of the unmanned aerial vehicle. His company, Urban Aeronautics, is working on developing flying vehicles as viable alternatives to buses; talk about taking on a challenge.

On another aerial note, you can expect to hear a lot about the state of commercial drones from Yariv Bash of Flytrex (the world’s first on-demand drone delivery service) and Ran Krauss of Airobotics (a pilotless drone solution).

If investing in mobility tech is more your thing, TC Tel Aviv will not disappoint. Mike Granoff of Maniv Mobility will join Chemi Peres of Pitango Venture Capital and Yahal Zilka of Magma Venture Partners in a conversation about investing in Israeli tech.

And if business growth is on your mind, you won’t want to miss Mor Assia of iAngels, Shuly Galili of Upwest Labs and Shelly Hod Moyal of iAngels as they discuss issues related to scaling up and moving abroad.

That’s just the tip of the mobility iceberg. You can check out the full conference agenda here. And don’t forget about Startup Alley, where 100 early-stage startups will display an amazing array of technology relating to cybersecurity, AR/VR, robotics, fintech, biotech, artificial intelligence, blockchain and more.

TechCrunch Tel Aviv takes place on June 7, 2018 at the Tel Aviv Convention Center, Pavilion 10.