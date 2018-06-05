Play for the Philadelphia Eagles? Take a virtual tour of the White House with this new app

There is now a free app that lets Android and iOS users virtually tour the White House and surrounding area. Developed by Cuseum and the White House Historical Association, the app provides three separate tour experiences. Users can walk through the various rooms of the White House, from the Oval Office, Lincoln Bedroom, to the Press Office, without the peer pressure to wear a MAGA hat.

The White House Historical Association released this statement credited to Melania Trump.

“I am so pleased that the White House Historical Association has taken these forward-thinking steps to offer more opportunities for the American people to visit the People’s House. Thank you to the White House Historical Association, Amazon Web Services, and Cuseum for their creative and innovative collaboration in designing this app. Whether people are visiting in-person or virtually, this new feature offers a chance for everyone to see many of the mansion’s wonderful and historic rooms – including the residence, the East Wing, and the West Wing.”

Cuseum has been at this for some time. The company developed similar experiences for over 100 different partners including SFMOMA, MF Houston, ICA Boston and others.

The White House app has another feature, too, which has users take selfies to determine which president or first lady they most resemble. This is done by matching the selfie to portraits of the presidents and first ladies in the White House Collection. There’s no word if the app matches hand sizes, though.