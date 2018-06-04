Apple TV gets a ‘Zero Sign On’ mode for TV providers’ apps

Apple TV is adding a new feature that will make it easier for users to sign on to their “TV Everywhere” applications – you know, the ones that require you authenticate with your cable or satellite TV provider in order to watch the channel’s content. Called “Zero Sign On,” the feature is an extension to the previously introduced Single Sign On option. SSO allows users to enter their cable provider TV credentials one time, then be automatically sign into all supported apps. Zero Sign On, on the other hand, doesn’t require you enter any info at all – instead, all that’s required is that you’re connected to the provider’s Wi-Fi network in your home.

The feature is not broadly available right now, unfortunately.

It will first roll out to Charter Spectrum customers, which was the latest company to join the list of pay TV providers supporting SSO.

However, that provider won’t arrive on Apple TV until sometime later this year, Apple said. But it will bring the option to Charter Spectrum’s 50 million subscribers.

By the time it launches, Apple may have other TV providers signed up as well, as it indicated that other providers would arrive in the future.

The addition could make Apple TV a better streaming player for those who don’t want to end their cable or satellite TV subscription, but would rather use Apple TV instead of a cable box. That’s not exactly a way to woo cord cutters, but it could be a selling feature for those who just want a more modern TV experience in general by using a streaming player with access to apps, and the option to talk to Siri to find things to watch.

Apple TV today supports over 100 video channels, the company said, so there are plenty of things to watch.

Zero Sign On was one of several new Apple TV features introduced this morning at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference. But even though the Apple TV app was mentioned, no word of Apple’s new TV streaming service was mentioned during this part of the presentation.