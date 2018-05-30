One week left: Apply for Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF

One week, seven days or 10,080 minutes. No matter how you slice it, time is running short if you want to compete in Startup Battlefield — the premier startup-pitch competition taking place at Disrupt San Francisco 2018 on September 5-7. Applications close in just one week, so get yourself together and apply right now.

Why wouldn’t you? It won’t cost you anything to apply or to participate. No fees, that’s our motto. And because this is our biggest Disrupt event ever, we celebrated by supersizing the grand prize to a very hefty $100,000 (that’s equity-free cash, folks).

Still need not sure the benefits of competing outweigh the effort of applying? Startup Battlefield is the best platform for launching your company to the world. And that’s not just our opinion. Cathy Han is the CEO of 42 Technologies, an online retail analytics platform. Here’s what she says about her company’s Startup Battlefield experience.

“Launching on Battlefield helped us rise above the noise, and it put us on the radar of customers, investors and talent early on. We also met a community of amazing founders and the family at TechCrunch, who have helped us grow ever since. If you’re launching a new company or product, this is the stage you want to be on.”

If you’re selected by our team of highly discriminating editors, you’ll receive expert pitch coaching to get you primed and ready to do battle. Teams get six minutes to make their pitch to an expert panel of judges — and then answer any questions the judges may have for them.

The Battlefield stage has a live audience packed with literally thousands of entrepreneurs, tech founders, investors and media. We also live-stream it to the world on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. And it’ll be available later, on demand. It’s the kind of exposure startup founders dream of experiencing.

And if you do compete, your company becomes part of a very exclusive club: The Startup Battlefield alumni community. This group of more than 800 companies has collectively raised more than $8 billion in funding and produced more than 100 exits. You may recognize a few of them: Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Fitbit, Getaround and Cloudflare. That’s some rarified company.

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place on September 5-7 at Moscone Center West. You have just one week left to apply. Why not take your shot? Apply to Startup Battlefield today.