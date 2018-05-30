Google Expeditions app now offers augmented reality tours

Thanks to Google’s AR tech, you’ll soon be able to throw a skeleton onto your kitchen table and take a guided tour of the bones.

Google is bringing AR tech to its Expeditions app with a new update going live today. Last year, the company introduced its Google Expeditions AR Pioneer Program, which brought the app into classrooms across the country; with this launch the functionality is available to all.

Expeditions will have more than 100 AR tours in addition to the 800 VR tours already available. Examples include experiences that let users explore Leonardo Da Vinci’s inventions and ones that let you interact with the human skeletal system.

You’ll need an ARCore or ARKit-compatible phone in order to take advantage of the feature. A compatible AR/VR educator bundle is also now available from Best Buy.