A week of innovation events lead up to TC Tel Aviv 2018

We hope you saved the date because June 7 is right around the corner, and we’re ready to kick off TechCrunch Tel Aviv. Our inaugural one-day conference focuses on the boundary-pushing mobile technology coming out of Israel. It promises to be an information-packed affair — just take a look at the agenda. But hold the mobile phone — we have even more exciting news to share.

In conjunction with The Builders, TechCrunch is co-hosting the first ever Tel Aviv Innovation Week. Starting June 3 and culminating in the TC Tel Aviv conference on June 7, we’re organizing a series of events for the public focused on various technologies and startups highlighting mobility innovation in Israel and around the world.

Here’s just a taste of the numerous events you can attend during Innovation Week in Tel Aviv:

Aleph, an early-stage venture capital fund that helps Israeli entrepreneurs scale into large, meaningful companies and globally recognized brands, will discuss scaling immigrant talent to build a global ecosystem.

Cyabra, a cyber startup created to protect brands and public identities against online disinformation threats, will host an event to discuss ways to fight propaganda and fake news.

Deloitte’s Innovation Tech Terminal, a collaboration between Deloitte’s US and Israeli practices focusing on innovation and facilitating relationships with the Israeli startup ecosystem, will host the Deloitte Storytelling Workshop.

Join Verizon Ventures & Deutsche Telekom to hear from partners of leading VCs what Israel’s cybersecurity landscape foreshadows for 2018/19 and for a discussion with the CEOs of the hottest IOT Security startups in Israel.

The Platform Urban Entrepreneurship Center, part of Tel Aviv Global, will host an event to discuss Smart Cities and urban innovation.

Yazamiyot, the leading community for Israeli women entrepreneurs, will host an event to discuss technology and social impact.

TechCrunch is proud to be a founding partner of Tel Aviv Innovation Week, and our writers will attend select events to discover the rising stars of the Israeli mobility startup community. Head on over to our website for a full list of events scheduled throughout the week and sign up before the registration slots disappear.

And remember, TechCrunch Tel Aviv takes place on June 7, 2018, at the Tel Aviv Convention Center, Pavilion 10. Buy your tickets right here. We can’t wait to see you there!