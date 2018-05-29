BlaBlaCar sells car insurance products from Axa

BlaBlaCar is iterating once again on its marketplace strategy for all your car needs. You can now buy your car insurance from BlaBlaCar directly with a new product called BlaBlaSure.

The company is working with Axa for this insurance product. You’ll be able to select an insurance product between three different tiers, from basic third-party liability to comprehensive coverage.

You might think there’s no reason to buy your insurance through BlaBlaCar, but the company has worked on some particular benefits. First, you don’t have to pay any excess for damage that occurs when you’re driving on BlaBlaCar.

Second, BlaBlaCar is leveraging its data for the pricing structure. According to the company, active drivers on BlaBlaCar have to deal with fewer accidents on average. So BlaBlaCar drivers will end up with a lower premium compared to standard Axa clients.

For now, the product is only available in France but the company can expand it to other countries if there’s enough interest.

This isn’t the first time BlaBlaCar opens new services to find new revenue streams. For instance, the company lets you lease an Opel Corsa or an Opel Mokka and save on your monthly fees if you use this car on BlaBlaCar.