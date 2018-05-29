Apply now: Startup Battlefield San Francisco ’18 applications end in less than 2 weeks

Less than two weeks.That’s all that stands between you and your chance to compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt San Francisco 2018 on September 5-7. If you think your pre-Series A company has what it takes to go head-to-head against some of the top early-stage startups, both domestic and international, then don’t delay. The application window for this potentially life-altering startup pitch competition slams shut in — you guessed it — less than two weeks. Apply right now.

Disrupt SF ’18 is without doubt our largest and most ambitious Disrupt ever. Our new venue, Moscone Center West, provides three times the floor space, offers four unique stages, and we expect more than 10,000 attendees over the course of three program-packed days. Clearly, we needed a Startup Battlefield suitable for an event of this magnitude. So how does a $100,000 equity-free cash prize grab you?

That kind of cheddar will go a long way to help you realize your startup dream, but you have to take the first step and apply. Here’s how it all works.

Our team of pitch-savvy TechCrunch editors will scrutinize every Startup Battlefield application. As vetting processes go, it’s highly competitive with an acceptance rate somewhere between 3 and 6 percent. We look at the team, the product and the market potential before ultimately selecting 15-30 pre-Series A startups in the final cut. Keep in mind that competing in Startup Battlefield doesn’t cost a thing; we don’t charge any fees or take any equity.

Remember those pitch-savvy TechCrunch editors? They’ll provide the competing teams with free pitch training to prepare for the big day and round one of the competition. Teams have just six minutes to pitch and demo in front of an expert panel of judges. Judges follow each pitch with questions for the team.

Those judges select approximately five teams to advance to round two for a repeat pitch performance in front of a fresh set of judges. And from that impressive cohort will come Disrupt Startup Battlefield’s first-ever $100,000 champion.

The whole thrilling shebang takes place in front of a live audience that numbers in the thousands. We also live-stream it to the world on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. And it’ll be available later, on demand.

Just being a Startup Battlefield competitor can reap significant benefits — whether you win or not. You’ll receive investor interest and media opportunities from more than 400 accredited outlets at the show. Just consider Aircall, a company that competed back in 2015. It just received $29 million in another round of funding.

And every Startup Battlefield team gets to join the ranks of the Startup Battlefield alumni community. This group of more than 800 companies has collectively raised more than $8 billion in funding and produced more than 100 exits. You may recognize a few of them: Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Fitbit, Getaround and Cloudflare. That’s some rarified company.

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place on September 5-7 at Moscone Center West. Startup Battlefield is an outstanding opportunity to launch your company to the world. Don’t pass up your chance to go big — $100,000 big. Apply to Startup Battlefield today.