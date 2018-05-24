Disrupt Berlin 2-for-1 passes go live next week: Sign up today

Achtung, meine Damen und Herren! Dust off your German, hop on a plane, a train or the Autobahn and join us, along with thousands of tech founders, makers, innovators, investors and early-stage startups, at Disrupt Berlin 2018 on November 29-30. Better yet, join us at our most affordable price. On May 30 at 12pm CEST / 6am EDT we’re offering a limited number of two Innovator passes for just €695. Sign up for our newsletter, and we’ll send you an email letting you know when they are available for purchase. You’ll want to act quick as we are only releasing a limited quantity of these passes.

Disrupt Berlin features two program-packed days focused on the latest technology innovations, rising-star startups and world-class networking opportunities. As always, you’ll get to hear a phenomenal group of European and international speakers talking about the critical issues facing technology, venture capital strategies and what it takes to build a successful startup. We’re still finalizing the list, so if you have someone you’d like to hear speak, head on over to our Disrupt Berlin speaker nomination page.

Watch a curated cohort of pre-Series A companies compete for the $50,000 grand prize in the Startup Battlefield competition, a world-class pitch competition that’s launched over 800 companies — including Dropbox, Yammer, TripIt and Mint, to name just a few. Or don’t just watch: apply to compete. Sign up for our newsletter, and we’ll tell you when applications open.

Don’t miss out on Startup Alley, where you’ll find more than 400 early-stage startups from all around the globe showcasing a remarkable range of products, services and talent spanning the tech spectrum. It’s the energetic heart of Disrupt that generates inspiration, ideas and opportunities.

Last year more than 2,600 people passed through the Alley at Disrupt Berlin, which makes exhibiting there one of the best ways to get your early stage startup in front of potential customers and investors. You might even score media coverage from one of the many accredited media outlets or your company might be selected to be a Wildcard competitor in the Startup Battlefield competition. How cool would that be?

There’s so much more we could list, but one thing is crystal clear. Disrupt Berlin offers outstanding value. And you can double that value with two-for-one pricing on Innovator passes. Here’s what an Innovator Pass gets you:

You receive access to three Disrupt stages — The Main Stage, the Next Stage and the Q&A Stage — all of which offer distinct types of content. You receive the complete Disrupt attendee list and you can contact attendees using the Disrupt Mobile App. You can take part in interactive workshops, network your way through Startup Alley and enjoy the infamous TC After Party. But even when Disrupt Berlin ends, the value lives on. After the conference, you’ll receive access to our library of exclusive event video content.

Disrupt Berlin takes place on November 29-30 at Arena Berlin.