Packet teams up with Platform 9 and Datera to launch its new private cloud platform

Packet, the bare metal cloud provider, today announced that it has partnered with open source hybrid cloud specialist Platform9 and storage and data management service Datera to launch a new private cloud solution for businesses that want to have greater control over their platforms. Packet argues that this new solution can save businesses up to 50 percent in cost when compared to using a public cloud solution.

“What we’re providing here is the polished experience of the public cloud, but with significantly more choice and performance,” noted Zac Smith, CEO at Packet . “By combining the strengths of market leaders like Datera and Platform9 with Packet-managed bare metal, we’re able to deliver it at a fraction of the cost of traditional public or private cloud solutions.”

Packet notes that this partnership came about after Platform9 itself migrated away from AWS. The restrictions of the public cloud model, the company argues, combines with the complexity of the public cloud billing and delivery model, lead it to look for greener pastures.

Over the course of the last few months, we’ve seen a couple of similar matchups where smaller cloud providers have teamed up to provide their own solutions to better combat the likes of AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. Just last month, Packet also partnered with Backblaze and Server Central are Backblaze’s B2 cloud storage service.

Packet notes that this new solution is available in its 18 global locations, just like its OpenStack and Kubernetes offerings.