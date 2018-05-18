Apply today for a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package at Disrupt SF ‘18

Every tech founder worth their title knows that investors, customers and media exposure form the life blood of every early-stage startup. And there’s no better way to place your startup in front of these three essential groups than to exhibit in Startup Alley at Disrupt San Francisco 2018. The conference takes place on September 5-7, but if you want to secure your spot you need to apply to purchase a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package before the application window closes.

Startup Alley at Disrupt SF ’18 will feature more than 1,200 highly vetted, early-stage startups showcasing the very latest in tech products, platforms and services spanning the tech spectrum. You can expect more than 10,000 attendees to pass through the Alley, including more than 400 media outlets.

Exhibit your company in the Alley’s energetic atmosphere of networking, collaboration and possibility. According to Crunchbase, Startup Alley exhibitors at Disrupt SF 2017 raised more than $37 million in seed and Series A funding within the four months following the conference.

The Startup Alley Exhibitor package includes a one-day 4’x6′ exhibit space, three Disrupt SF Founder passes (as long as you apply before July 25) and you get to use CrunchMatch — our curated investor-to-startup matching platform.

Plus, you can take advantage of the Startup Alley exhibitor lounge and receive access to the full Disrupt press list. Your company also will have the chance to be selected as a Wildcard entry to the Startup Battlefield pitch competition. Did we mention that we doubled this year’s prize to $100,000? Yeah, we did that.

The Startup Alley Exhibitor Package offers enormous value at $1,995. But here’s the thing — you can apply to exhibit in Startup Alley for free as a TC Top Pick. Here’s what you need to know:

Companies vying for a free TC Top Pick spot must fit in one of these 12 categories: AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Biotech, Fintech, Gaming, Healthtech, Privacy/Security, Space, Mobility, Retail or Robotics.

TechCrunch editors will review every TC Top Pick application and select only five companies for each category. Each of the 60 companies receives one free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package and will also score sweet media coverage in the form of a recorded three-minute interview on the Startup Alley Showcase Stage — and TechCrunch will promote that video across its social media platforms.

Now pay close attention to these three deadlines. If you want to be considered for a TC Top Pick, you must apply by June 29. If you want your Startup Alley Exhibitor Package to include three Disrupt SF Founder passes, you must apply before July 25. And finally, the last-chance application deadline for a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package is August 8.

Disrupt San Francisco takes place on September 5-7, and you simply won’t find a better opportunity to showcase your early-stage startup to the most influential industry movers and shakers. One more thing. We believe in rewarding action, and early applicants will be eligible to score special offers, so apply today. We can’t wait to see you there!