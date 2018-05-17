Amazon picks up Nazi-hunting series produced by Jordan Peele

Amazon has given a 10-episode, straight-to-series order to The Hunt, a show created by David Weil and executive produced by Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele.

The series follows a group of Nazi hunters living in New York City in 1977, who discover a broader Nazi conspiracy. As with other contemporary stories about fighting Nazis, I’m sure this will have absolutely no resonance with our current politics and culture.

Amazon is already the home of The Man in the High Castle, an adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s alternate history novel in which the Nazis won World War II.

Deadline reports that Sonar Entertainment (which is producing the series with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions) was in talks with another network before Amazon jumped in.

This is Amazon’s first series pickup since hiring NBC executive Jennifer Salke to take over Amazon Studios in February, following the departure of Roy Price amidst sexual harassment allegations. It also comes after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has reportedly pushed the studio to focus on bigger, more mainstream shows.

Peele, meanwhile, who recently won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for writing Get Out, has a new movie in the works and is also producing Lovecraft Country for HBO.

“When David Weil first shared The Hunt with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved,” Peele said in a statement. “It’s cathartic. It’s noir. It’s frighteningly relevant. It’s exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world.”