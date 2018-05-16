Uber’s plan to fly you around

Welcome back to CTRL+T, the TechCrunch podcast where Megan Rose Dickey and I talk about the stories we want to talk about and connect them to the culture in which we’re all trying to live.

We first tackled the flying taxi phenomenon that isn’t really a phenomenon anymore. It’s more like we’re all going to be ducking under the near-distant hum of electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles, or eVTOLs (really rolls off the tongue), sooner than later. You see, Uber already has deals with flying taxi manufacturers, electric vehicle battery and charger manufacturers and firms that want to build the “skyports” from which these things are going to have to take off and land. And the public learned all about it at Uber Elevate.

But before we talked about Uber, we spent some time discussing the inside of Megan’s mouth. Regular readers might recall a recent visit she made to Uniform Teeth to find out about the startup’s funding round. She tried out their 3D imaging tech and received some news she wasn’t quite prepared for. And recorded the audio.

