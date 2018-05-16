Sign up today to get 2-4-1 Disrupt Berlin Innovator passes

We’re verrückt aufgeregt — crazy excited — to host Disrupt Berlin 2018 on November 29-30. This marks our sixth visit to this great city, and it’s easy to understand why. Berlin represents the racing heartbeat of Europe’s startup scene, which continues to innovate and evolve at a rapid pace. Our 2-4-1 deal on Innovator passes lets you take it all in for the best price: €695 for two! We’ll release a limited number of passes soon, so sign up for our newsletter, and we’ll let you know when they’re available.

An international hub, Berlin is the perfect place to introduce your early-stage startup to Europe — and the world beyond. Disrupt Berlin draws participants from more than 50 countries, including European Union members, Israel, Turkey, Russia, Egypt, India, China and South Korea.

Last year we welcomed a record-breaking 2,600 attendees, and Startup Alley was packed with 416 exhibitors. It ranks as our largest international Disrupt conference, and we expect this year to be even bigger. If you want to get your early-stage startup in front of the top international tech founders, innovators, influencers and investors, come and experience Disrupt Berlin.

And what an experience it is. Along with exploring all the new tech products, services and companies on display in Startup Alley, you’ll get to watch — or maybe even compete in — Startup Battlefield, the most exciting startup pitch competition, bar none. Since the first Battlefield back in 2007, 748 companies have competed and gone on to collectively raise $800 billion in funding — and 100 of them have either gone public or been acquired. At Disrupt Berlin 2017, Lia Diagnostics took Startup Battlefield by storm, winning the Disrupt Cup along with the $50,000 grand prize.

You also can expect to hear awesome speakers representing the best of the startup tech and investor scene. We’re in the process of confirming this year’s roster, but last year’s event included the likes of Gavin Wood of Parity Technologies, Cal Henderson of Slack, Ida Tin of Clue and Frederic Mazzella of BlaBlaCar. Think you know the perfect speaker for this year’s Disrupt? Head on over to our speaker nomination page.

There’s so much more to Disrupt: media exposure, workshops, networking and after parties. An Innovator pass provides access to all that, along with: speakers on the Main Stage, the Next Stage and the Q&A Stage, full viewing of the Disrupt attendee list, the ability to contact attendees using the Disrupt Mobile App and, after the event, access to the Disrupt Berlin event video library.

Disrupt Berlin takes place on November 29-30, 2018 at the Arena Berlin.

