Android co-creator isn’t sure whether robots will adopt a single platform

Android co-creator Andy Rubin isn’t so sure whether there will be one software platform to rule all robots. The former Google exec and Playground Global CEO talked in length about the role of platforms for automation at TechCrunch’s TC Sessions: Robotics event at UC Berkeley.

“The business model of platformization is something that is near and dear to my heart,” Rubin said. “For robotics and automatization, the idea of there being one cohesive platform that everyone ends up adopting? I’m not sure.”

Rubin did speak at length about the eventual need for companies to create systems for sharing machine learning data so that these machines will be able to communicate with each other and communicate their learnings so that obstacles only have to be overcome once across different devices.

You can watch the entire talk with Rubin below, which also includes a demonstration of the latest iteration of Cassie, a bipedal robot from Agility Robotics.