AI startups: Apply to exhibit for free as a TC Top Pick at Disrupt SF ‘18

Heads up, startup fans. One of the best ways to experience Disrupt San Francisco 2018 is for free — and who doesn’t love free? Right now, we’re hunting for the best early-stage AI startups to apply as a TC Top Pick. If your company earns that designation, you get to exhibit for free in Startup Alley at Disrupt SF 2018, which takes place September 5-7 at Moscone Center West. Apply today.

AI will be a big focus at Disrupt SF ’18, and that shouldn’t surprise anyone. Oil fueled the 20th century, but data, AI and machine learning fuel the 21st. Where once mobile strategy reigned, “AI first” is the new rally cry across nearly every industry, and it will only continue to grow.

If you want to get your AI startup in front of literally thousands of tech influencers, investors and media, Startup Alley at Disrupt SF ’18 is where you need to be. If you want to do that for free, here’s what you need to know.

Our seasoned — and highly discerning — TechCrunch editorial team will evaluate every TC Top Pick application and select 60 companies — five startups representing each of these 12 tech categories: AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Biotech, Fintech, Gaming, Healthtech, Privacy/Security, Space, Mobility, Retail or Robotics.

If your AI startup earns a TC Top Pick designation, you will receive a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, which includes a one-day exhibit space in Startup Alley, three founder passes good for all three days of the show, use of CrunchMatch, our investor-to-startup matching platform, access to the event press list and a chance to be chosen as Wildcard company — which means you could potentially compete in Startup Battlefield for this year’s supersized $100,000 prize.

Remember we mentioned media coverage? In addition to potential coverage from any of the 400 media outlets roaming Startup Alley, each TC Top Pick also gets a three-minute interview on the Showcase Stage with a TechCrunch editor — and we’ll promote that video across our social media platforms. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

TC Top Pick applications close on June 29, and only five AI startups will make the cut. Will yours be one of them? You have nothing to lose (and we have special offers for early applicants). Take your shot, and apply today.