Google makes talking to the Assistant feel more natural

At its I/O developer conference today, Google announced a major update to the Google Assistant. The main idea here is to allow you to have more natural conversations with the Google Assistant. Instead of having to say “Hey Google” or “OK Google” every time you want to say a command, you’ll only have to do this the first time and then you can have a conversation with the Assistant.

Google calls this feature “continued conversation” and it’ll roll out in the coming week.

The company also is adding a new feature that allows you to ask multiple questions within the same request. Google’s Scott Huffman noted that it may seem like a simple feature — just listen for the “and” — but is actually quite difficult. Thanks to this new feature, you can now ask about the recent scores from a game and then how well a specific player did within one query. No two “OK Google’s” needed.

All of this will work everywhere the Google Assistant works, including the car, where Google is introducing the Google Assistant to Google Maps.

All of this will introduce a far more natural way to interact with the Google Assistant. Huffman admitted how annoying the constant “Hey Google” requests are — and if you have a Google Home, that’ll definitely sound familiar to you.