Notable launches a service to automatically record and digitize data from doctor visits

Notable, a new startup digitizing the checkup through automatic recording of doctor’s visits and updating of electronic health records, is launching its first product for the Apple Watch.

Billing itself as a white-label solution for wearables, the company’s technology uses natural language processing and voice recognition technology to automatically record doctor-patient interactions and structure the data for inclusion in a patient’s medical records.

After a year in stealth mode, and with $3 million in initial funding from Greylock Partners, Maverick Ventures and 8VC, Notable is finally ready to unveil its first product for the Apple Watch.

It could be a boon for busy doctors who spend more than 10 hours a week on paperwork and administration rather than treating patients. The new technology can also help with the perennial problem of deciphering a doctor’s notes (physicians’ poor penmanship has been frequently mined for comedic purposes, but has real-world consequences if medical prescriptions are improperly filled).

The team behind Notable was carved out of another Greylock investment — a mortgage lending startup called Blend.

Pranay Kapadia, the former head of product at Blend, said the idea for the company came to him after hearing his wife complain about the tribulations of life as a doctor.

Joining Kapadia in the company are Justin White, the former head of engineering at Blend and Adam Ting, who headed up product design at the mortgage company.

In their efforts to get Notable’s documentation system up and running, the team spent time recording and monitoring over 2,000 physician interactions with patients.

Ultimately the problem was a data issue, according to the company, and data processing and handling is what the founding team has been working on since their earliest days at companies like Mint.com, QuickBooks, TurboTax, ClimateCorp and Blend.

“We started Notable to leverage powerful technologies such as AI, wearables and voice interface to address these challenges and to give physicians what they really want — a seamless, truly hands-free solution, not another screen to learn or computer application,” said Kapadia, in a statement.