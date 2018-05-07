Microsoft Pay comes to Outlook, integrating Stripe, Braintree, Sage, Wave and more

Microsoft Pay — Microsoft’s answer to Android Pay and Apple Pay that was originally launched in 2016 as Microsoft Wallet — is getting a little more useful today. At Build, Microsoft announced that it will be integrating its digital wallet service into Outlook. This means that, for the first time, when a company sends you an invoice in an email, and you are using Outlook to read it, you can pay that bill directly, without needing to leave Outlook and open a different app or service. Instead, a panel that will open to the right of the main one by way of Microsoft’s Adaptive Cards.

As it launches — Microsoft says it will come first to a limited number of Outlook.com users over the next few weeks, and then more broadly over the next few months — it said that Stripe (using Stripe Connect) and Braintree will be among the payment processors powering the service, and Zuora, FreshBooks, Intuit, Invoice2Go, Sage, Wave, and Xero will be among the billing and invoicing services that will initially be using the feature. In other words, businesses using a combination of these will be able to offer Oulook-using customers the ability to use the feature.

The integration of Microsoft Pay into Outlook is part of a bigger shift that Microsoft is making to try to reduce some of the friction in its services by way of Adaptive Cards and other integration-friendly developer mechanics. The company effectively has capabilities covering many different aspects of computing and what the average user might want to do on a screen or in an app, and so it is building (and promoting to developers) more connective bridges to use Microsoft services rather than someone else’s.

Payments in Outlook is a prime example of that: Microsoft is not a bill payment service and is not a bill payment agent — so its partners are the ones making transaction commissions when the invoice is paid there — but offering this convenience to users makes Outlook itself more sticky and more useful overall to people. Down the line, it will help lock users into the Microsoft ecosystem more tightly — just as Android Pay or Apple Pay do the same for those respective platforms. But in that regard, this is also table stakes: conveniences like these have quickly moved from “nice to have” to “why didn’t Outlook have this before?”

For businesses, the sweetener is that they might just get paid that much faster, simply more making the process of paying something easier.