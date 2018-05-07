Five reasons to attend TC Robotics this Friday at UC Berkeley

This Friday, TechCrunch launches the West Coast debut of TC Sessions: Robotics at UC Berkeley on May 11. There are still a few tickets left, including $45 student tickets, that will get you access to the conference, workshops, and networking reception. With robots as far as the eye can see and top robotics experts abounding, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

Still not convinced? Here are five reasons why you need to be there:

Hear From The Best Minds In Robotics

Where else can you catch industry leaders like Marc Raibert (Boston Dynamics), Andy Rubin (Playground Ventures), Melonee Wise (Fetch Robotics), Ayanna Howard (Zyrobotics), Ken Goldberg (UC Berkeley) and many more all in one place? We’re honored that these leaders will be attending and speaking at the event. Check out more speaker spots here.

Get Up Close And Personal With Groundbreaking Robots

Meet lots of robots and their creators up close, including UC Berkeley’s industrial gripper Dex-Net System, SuitX’s exoskeletons, Agility Robotics’ bipedal Cassie, Boston Dynamics’ new SpotMini and UCLA’s sideways-walking NABi robot.

3. Discover The Robot Categories Taking Over The Startup World

The majority of the top founders and investors in robotics will be on stage and around during breaks to network with and pick their brains. The agenda is impressive and full of top founders, engineers and educators. See the full agenda here.

4. Meet Up-And-Coming Early Stage Companies

There will be 11 early-stage robotics-related companies showcasing their startups in the Zellerbach Lobby. These companies are just ripe for investment and in a variety of verticals:BEAR Robotics

DeepMotion

Exyn Technologies

Kadho

MultiplyLabs

Photoneo

Robotical

SAKE Robotics

Taechyon

TRA Robotics

VTRUS

5. Drill Deeper At The Workshops

Discover how to turn your ideas into a venture-backable business at the “Starting Up” workshop. Hear Skydio co-founder Adam Bry describe how his team prototyped their way to a stunning commercial launch for a drone that follows you anywhere. Discover everything you need to know about DARPA’s Subterranean Challenge with Dr. Tim Chung. Attendees will get the chance to ask questions and go deeper into these topics. More details about workshops here.

Join us this Friday, May 11, and get your tickets now before we hit Zellerbach Hall’s capacity limit!

Students, don’t forget, you can get your tickets at a significant discount of $45 right here.