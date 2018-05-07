Fitbit adds menstrual cycle tracking to its smartwatch app

Fitbit announced its new female health tracking feature alongside the Versa at an event back in March. The offering is finally starting to roll out on the company’s iOS and Windows apps, letting users track their menstrual cycle in the space they track their activity and sleep patterns.

The feature is available for both of the company’s first two smartwatches, the Versa and Ionic, making it possible to predict a period and keep track of fertility windows. The offering is a nice addition to Fitbit’s overall health tracking, after the company was initially criticized for producing a smartwatch that was too large for many wrists (to the exclusion of a lot of potential female users). The new, smaller Versa addressed the issue with a smaller, more versatile design.

The feature will be available to Android users at some point later this month.

In the meantime, Google’s mobile OS gets Fitbit Quick Replies this week, making it possible to send canned responses through the company’s smartwatches, like “Yes,” “No” and “Sounds good!” That feature is compatible with a number of different popular messaging apps, including Facebook Messenger and What’s App.

Also new for the week are a number of apps and clock faces from health companies designed to help users better track and manage conditions like diabetes. The list of partners includes excom, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc., Fitabase, Go365, Limeade, One Drop, Sickweather and Walgreens.