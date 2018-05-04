Equity podcast: Stocks swing after earnings for Tesla, Apple, Spotify, Snap

It was another big week for earnings on “Equity,” TechCrunch’s podcast about venture capital and the tech business. But this week, it wasn’t all good news.

Spotify stumbled after its first quarterly report since joining the stock market. Tesla shares were down after Elon Musk’s unusual earnings call. Snap hit a record low after failing to gain traction with its redesign.

Apple, however, surprised Wall Street when iPhone sales didn’t disappoint. We also recapped the successful IPOs for DocuSign and Smartsheet.

Our special guest this week was M.G. Siegler, general partner at GV (formerly Google Ventures). In a previous life, he wrote for TechCrunch.

We also had TechCrunch editor Connie Loizos, who will be helping out with the show now that I’m leaving. Yes, that’s right, I’m sad to say that it’s my last episode of “Equity.”

I’ve accepted a new opportunity that I’m excited about (announcing it soon), but I will miss the fun times we’ve had on the show.

Somehow we’ve managed to have over a million downloads since launching “Equity” in March of last year. Thank you for tuning in!

And don’t worry, the show will go on. The remaining “Equity” crew will keep you informed.

If you haven’t subscribed already, check it out on iTunes and pretty much every other podcast platform.