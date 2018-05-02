Watch Facebook’s F8 2018 Day 2 keynote right here

Facebook is hosting its F8 developer conference in San Jose this week. Yesterday, it kicked off with a keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who addressed the company’s latest scandals, including Cambridge Analytica, election meddling, and fake news. But he also spoke of his commitment to Facebook’s mission of connecting the world, and his optimism for the future. The company then introduced a number of new products across its platform, as well as on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus.

We saw things like Facebook Dating, Instagram video calling, Oculus Go’s launch, a new Messenger, VR memories, 3D Photos, and more.

Today, live coverage of F8 2018’s Day 2 begins again at 10 AM PT, 1 PM ET, Wednesday May 2.

On the schedule is a second, less lengthy keynote address.

Typically the Day 2 keynote focuses more on research, like machine learning technology, and other forward-looking projects and developments. We may hear from Facebook’s research divisions and perhaps the Telecom Infra Project. (Details on the keynote’s speakers haven’t yet been provided, so these are just guesses for now.)

The full F8 schedule is here.

The keynote will stream to Facebook’s F8 website, though yesterday it experienced a lot of glitches. Even the F8 website was down for a while. If that happens again, you can just follow along the news via TC’s Twitter account or here on the site.