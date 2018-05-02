The Handmaid’s Tale gets greenlight for season 3

The Handmaid’s Tale, America’s favorite dystopian drama, will return for a third season.

Hulu announced the news this morning on the heels of revealing it has hit 20 million subscribers for its streaming service.

The second season of The Handmaid’s Tale is currently airing on Hulu, with the third episode to available today.

The series is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel by the same name. In it, humanity has become mostly infertile, leading a conservative militia to overtake the country and enslave the remaining fertile women as childbearers for the “upstanding” families of the regime.

In Season One, the story was focused on exposition of the new world as well as our main character, Offred (June) and her life as a Handmaid. Season 2 seems to be expanding on that world and our main character, showing both the good and the bad of her character’s personality.

The Handmaid’s Tale is far and away Hulu’s most popular and critically acclaimed original series, winning five Emmys last year, including one for Best Drama series.

If you want to learn more about The Handmaid’s Tale, make sure to check out the latest episode of TC’s Original Content podcast.