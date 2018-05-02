Sling TV expands cloud DVR service to a bunch of new devices

Dish’s Sling TV service is expanding its Cloud DVR to a wide variety of new devices.

Chrome browser, Chromecast, Xbox One, LG Smart TVs, and more recent models of Samsung Smart TVs (2016 and 2017 models) will all now support Sling TV’s Cloud DVR service.

For those of you who don’t know, Sling TV DVR is a digital DVR service that lets users record up to 50 hours of content, with an unlimited amount of time for storing those devices. In other words, recorded content in the digital DVR will never expire.

Of note: Sling TV’s DVR service costs an extra $5/month on top of the base package, which starts at $20/month.

The company recently announced that it has 2.2 million users on the service, making Sling TV the biggest internet-based live TV service.

By comparison, Hulu Live has 450,000 users and YouTube TV has 300,000 users, according to a report from January, while AT&T’s DirecTV Now has 1 million users.

To check out the full list of Sling TV’s DVR-supported devices, check out this information page.