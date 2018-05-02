MoviePass brings back ‘unlimited’ movie subscription plan

It’s hard to keep track with what MoviePass is doing these days, but here’s trying. Today, MoviePass has brought back its nearly all-you-can-watch monthly movie subscription, Variety reports. With its original plan, subscribers can watch up to one movie a day, every day.

This comes after MoviePass removed this subscription last month in favor for a promotional $29.95 three-month plan that only let people see four movies a month. At the time, however, MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said the move didn’t mean the unlimited plan would never come back.

“We’re continually testing various promotions with different partners, and the current iHeartRadio deal is consistent with that approach,” a MoviePass spokesperson said at the time. “This does not mean that our unlimited subscription will not be offered in the future.”

MoviePass currently offers two plans — the $9.95 a month “unlimited” one, and a $7.95 a month plan that lets you see just three movies per month and includes a three-month trial to iHeartRadio’s all-access plan.

But there’s another service on the market that’s caught my eye as of late. It’s called Sinemia, which costs $15.99 a month for three movies per month. Yes, it’s more expensive than MoviePass, but the key differentiator is the fact that you can buy movie tickets online, ahead of time. With MoviePass, you have to physically go to the theater to purchase your tickets.

I’ve reached out to MoviePass and will update this story if I hear back.