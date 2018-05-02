Columbus Collaboratory’s Jeff Schmidt talks about the future of security

In this episode of Technotopia I talk to Jeff Schmidt of the Columbus Collaboratory. He is well-versed in the future of security and our conversation ranged from the rise of the midwest to the future of cyberattacks.

The Columbus Collaboratory, a unique think tank dedicated to building security and system solutions for major clients. It’s a sort of Delta Force for major corporations headquartered in Columbus and Schmidt has a lot to say about the value of a good security plan.

