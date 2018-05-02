Austin Russell is speaking at TechCrunch’s Tel Aviv event on Mobility

TechCrunch is coming to Tel Aviv, Israel to unpack the revolution that is coming in Mobility. So we’re excited to announce that a pioneer of the space, Austin Russell, will be speaking.

Austin Russell is an accomplished applied physicist, and founder and CEO of Luminar Technologies, Inc. He founded the company in 2012 with a vision to develop a new type of LiDAR for the autonomous vehicle industry.

Austin began his career as an inventor at an early age, writing his first patent by the time he was 12. A year later, his interests became focused on the photonics industry, where he later developed a number of projects – ranging from laser-based wireless power transmission to projected augmented reality systems. Many of his projects required the creation of custom 3D mapping sensors. He made an early bet on the application of high-performance LiDAR for the autonomous vehicle industry with the foresight that it would transform the future of transportation.

In 2012, Austin founded Luminar while performing independent research at the Beckman Laser Institute. He was subsequently recruited to Stanford to study in the applied physics department but dropped out 3 months later to accept the Thiel Fellowship. Since then, the Luminar team has achieved a number of breakthroughs in LiDAR, which can finally make autonomous vehicles both safe and ubiquitous.

