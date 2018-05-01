Yossi Matias is coming to TechCrunch Tel Aviv… and you should too

As TechCrunch launches our first day-long event in Tel Aviv, there could be no better person to help us discuss the Israeli technology scene than Yossi Matias.

The founder of Google’s research and development center in Israel, Matias has had a long and storied career as a technologist going back decades.

He’s a recipient of the Gödel Prize and an ACM Fellow for his contributions to computer science and the field of search.

At Google, Matias was instrumental in the creation of a slew of key products including Google Trends, Google Insights for Search, Google’s Visualization API, ephemeral identities for the internet of things and Google Suggest.

Matias has also made tremendous contributions to the digital preservation of historical artifacts — from the Dead Sea Scrolls and the Nelson Mandela Archive to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Hear the executive lead and founder of Google’s campus in Tel Aviv (and one of the living legends of tech) talk about the future of mobility and the world that it will shape at TechCrunch Tel Aviv.

Tickets are available here.