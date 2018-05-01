Watch Facebook’s F8 keynote live right here

Facebook is hosting its F8 developer conference in San Jose this week. The event comes at an interesting time for the company. In response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, it made a couple of sudden changes to how developers can access some data on its platform. We expect Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to address these questions head-on at the outset of the keynote, which is scheduled to start at 10am PT/1pm ET/19:00 CET.

In addition to more mea culpas with regard to the company data privacy failings and how it plans to control the spread of fake news on its platform, we expect quite a large number of announcements around Facebook’s other core developer programs. These include AR and VR announcements from its Oculus unit (including the standalone Oculus Go headset), as well updates to its various live video initiatives.

F8 is also typically a time for Facebook to talk about its open-source developer tools like React, React Native and GraphQL, though some of that may happen during the day 2 keynotes tomorrow, too.

You can watch the keynote here and we will also embed the live video below once it goes live.

Update: F8.com is down here at launch, but streams on Periscope are available – https://www.periscope.tv/w/1lDGLarzYyvJm