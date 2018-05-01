Oculus hopes Boggle will help VR users get social in updated Rooms app

Among all of the other announcements that surfaced today during the F8 keynote, only one of the announcements involved Boggle.

Oculus announced a bug update to its social platform, Oculus Rooms, which brings a redesigned space with cool new features designed to keep people coming back to the app.

This is a big update to Rooms, which takes a lot of the cool features from other social VR apps (including Facebook Spaces) and brings them all together. What’s most impressive is how much they are able to accomplish inside a space you can only control with a simple controller.

You can bring friends into the environment and navigate through your giant video screen, on which you can watch videos, full-length movies and more.

What’s actually quite fun is that Oculus has partnered with Hasbro to start bringing board games into its VR social space so that users can play games while they chat or watch videos in VR. Rooms will be starting with the game Boggle, and will soon be adding Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit experiences to the app. This comes in addition to non-branded games like chess and checkers, which are also available.

The updated app is available now.