Facebook announces way to ‘Clear History’ of apps and sites you’ve clicked

Today is a big day for Facebook . The company is hosting its F8 developer conference in San Jose today and just before the event is scheduled to start, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dropped a bit of news: The company will soon launch a new privacy feature that will allow users to see and delete the data Facebook has collected from websites and apps that use its ads and analytics tool.

With this, you can scrub at least some of your browsing history from Facebook’s data store. Zuckerberg likens this feature to deleting cookies from your browser history.

“Once we roll out this update, you’ll be able to see information about the apps and websites you’ve interacted with, and you’ll be able to clear this information from your account,” Zuckerberg explains. “You’ll even be able to turn off having this information stored with your account.”

Facebook notes that when you delete information through this feature, the company will remove all identifying data from your history but will still provide aggregated analytics to developers.

The Facebook founder also stresses that his time before Congress taught him that he didn’t have “clear enough answers to some of the questions about data.” Unsurprisingly, he promises to make some changes there and notes that the company is working on new and clearer controls.

The Clear History feature is currently in development and will roll out in the coming months.