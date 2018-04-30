Disrupt SF ‘18 super early-bird prices disappear in three days

Don’t let procrastination drain your time and productivity — or your wallet. You have exactly three days left to save up to $1,800 on Super Early-Bird pricing for Disrupt San Francisco 2018 — the premiere tech conference related to all things startup. Disrupt SF takes place September 5-7 at Moscone Center West, and it’s one of the most productive ways early-stage startup founders, investors and technologists can spend their time. How much you spend to get there is up to you. Get your tickets today.

This year we’re building out Disrupt SF 2018 to be our biggest Disrupt ever. Our new venue offers three times the floor space, which will accommodate more than 10,000 attendees including over 1,200 startups and exhibitors. You can expect three jam-packed days of programming across 14 tech tracks and some of the top tech titans, movers, shakers and speakers to grace the Disrupt stage.

We’re still finalizing our list of speakers, but here’s a prime example. Anne Wojcicki, co-founder of 23andMe, and John Riccitiello of Unity will be joining us. Wojcicki’s an expert at pivoting and navigating the tricky waters of regulatory approval. And, according to DFJ Growth partner Barry Schuler, an investor in Unity, Riccitiello’s mobile gaming software company stands to become one of the most important technology companies of the next decade.

So many great speakers can’t help but generate the desire for more conversation, and that’s why we created Q&A Sessions. These are smaller, moderated panel discussions with curated questions from the audience. It’s the perfect opportunity to follow-up on any questions that came up during Main Stage interviews.

We’re taking Startup Battlefield to new heights this year, too. The best little startup pitch competition for launching your company on a global stage now boasts a grand prize of $100,000. What’s stopping you from applying? Do it right here, right now. Even better, you can use the same application process for Startup Alley and TC Top Picks.

If you want to exhibit your company in Startup Alley — and really, why wouldn’t you — there are two ways to exhibit and both require an application.

You can buy a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, which includes one exhibit day, three Disrupt SF Founder passes, access to CrunchMatch (our platform that makes it easy for investors and founders to meet), use of the Startup Alley exhibitor lounge, access to the Disrupt press list and a chance to be voted as a Startup Battlefield Wildcard.

The other way to get in the Alley is to be chosen as a TC Top Pick and receive one free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package. TechCrunch editors will select a total of 60 startups — five from each of these 12 tech tracks: AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Biotech, Fintech, Gaming, Healthtech, Privacy/Security, Space, Mobility, Retail or Robotics.

Here’s a big media-exposure bonus: TC Top Picks also get a three-minute Showcase Stage interview with a TechCrunch editor and coverage across our social media platforms.

Be sure to sign up for alerts about how you can participate in our Virtual Hackathon. Join forces with thousands of tech developers, designers and dreamers from around the world and build something new to solve real-world problems.

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place September 5-7. Why pay more than you have to for all of this amazing startup goodness? Early-bird pricing flies away on May 3 — just three short days away. Get your tickets right here.